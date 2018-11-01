Share story

By
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man convicted in a deadly shooting in Portland’s Old Town was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Thomas Dorris was sentenced Thursday after he pleaded guilty last month to first-degree manslaughter, third-degree assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Authorities say Dorris shot 50-year-old Chester “Chaz” Newborn in the neck in June 2016 during a drug deal.

His attorney Tony Schwartz says Newborn had taken money from Dorris for methamphetamine, but he did not hand over the drugs.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Schwartz says Dorris pulled out his gun and fired three times after he saw Newborn reach to the ground to grab what he thought was a pipe.

Prosecutors say the shooting was not in self-defense and there weren’t any witnesses to confirm Dorris’ story.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com

The Associated Press