SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — A Springfield man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for molesting a child and duplicating child pornography.

The Register-Guard reports 33-year-old Stephen Chaikhane was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in Lane County Circuit Court to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and eight counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse.

Springfield police began investigating in August after the family of a child who is younger than 10 reported suspicions that Chaikhane had sexually abused the child.

Springfield police Detective Dave Grice says authorities learned while speaking with the family that the FBI separately had been investigating Chaikhane in a child pornography case.

Grice said Chaikhane admitted during an initial interview that he had molested the child and duplicated photographs and videos that depicted child pornography.

