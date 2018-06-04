OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska prison inmate that DNA tests linked to four Omaha rapes more than a decade ago has been sentenced to 160 to 200 years in prison.
A judge sentenced 42-year-old Brandon Weathers Monday for four sexual assaults that he was linked to after being forced to submit a DNA sample that he had resisted for years in prison.
Weathers is already serving 100 to 160 years for raping a 13-year-old child.
Prosecutor Brenda Beadle says Weathers’ savage crimes clearly warranted the maximum sentence.
Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com