BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting of another man in Florida has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The Ledger reports 22-year-old Kaelin McKinzie Moody was sentenced Thursday by Circuit Judge Jalal Harb for the charge and other offenses in the 2016 killing of 35-year-old Eric Dontay Ackerman. Prosecutors had offered Moody a plea deal for testifying against his co-defendant.

In his testimony, Moody said he and 30-year-old Donovan Wilson intended to rob Ackerman at his Lakeland home. Moody identified Wilson as the gunman. Wilson was convicted of first-degree murder in March and received a life sentence.

Harb also ordered Moody to 10 years of probation after prison. Moody has been in custody since his arrest in May 2016 and was given credit for time he has served.

