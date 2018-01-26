AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A Maine man will serve 13 years in prison for kidnapping and sexually touching a mentally disabled 14-year-old girl.

The Sun Journal reports 36-year-old Travis Therrien, of Greene, accepted the longer sentence Thursday instead of probation. Two charges of gross sexual assault were dismissed as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

Prosecutors say Therrien met the victim in a store parking lot in December 2016 and took her to a motel. Authorities say he dropped her off the next day in Lewiston, and she was later recognized at a diner as a missing person.

The girl described several of Therrien’s tattoos to responding officers, as well as items in his home.

Therrien declined to give a statement during his hearing. He is required to register as a sex offender.