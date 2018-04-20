INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis bounty hunter has been sentenced to 110 years in prison for killing two teenagers, including one he suspected of burglarizing his home.

A judge on Friday ordered consecutive 55-year sentences for 52-year-old Kevin Watkins for killing 15-year-old Timmee Jackson and 16-year-old Satori Dion Williams on Dec. 24, 2015. Williams’ mother spotted blood on Watkins’ property the following day. The boys’ bodies were not found for weeks.

Jurors convicted Watkins last month on two counts of murder, rejecting his claims that he acted in self-defense when the boys pointed a gun at him. Authorities say the teens were each struck seven times by a tomahawk.

Watkins said in court he wasn’t a monster as others described him but couldn’t explain how he ended up killing the teens.