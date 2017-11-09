CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for robbing two New Hampshire banks.

Thirty-four-year-old Michael Munroe, formerly of Raymond, New Hampshire, had pleaded guilty in June to robbing the Northway Bank branch in Ossipee and the Granite State Credit Union branch in Seabrook. The robberies happened last year.

Court documents say Munroe committed each robbery by passing a note to a teller saying he had a gun and demanded money. There was no evidence he was armed.

As part of his federal plea agreement, Munroe also admitted to assaulting a man in Epping; taking people’s cars in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

Munroe, who was sentenced in Concord on Tuesday, also has to pay back nearly $15,000 to the banks and others.