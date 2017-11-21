BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man who previously served prison time for possession of child porn has been sentenced to a decade behind bars on the same charge.

Nicholas Oslander was sentenced last week in federal court after pleading guilty in July.

The Patriot Ledger reports that the 68-year-old’s room in a Quincy boarding house was raided after an undercover agent downloaded child porn images from his computer using a file-sharing service. The agent found more than 100 images, some depicting children as young as 4.

Oslander was living about 500 feet from Quincy High School at the time.

Oslander was previously convicted after agents found more than 500 child porn images on his computer in 1998.