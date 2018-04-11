MOUNT RAINIER, Md. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a Mount Rainier man to over 10 years in prison following his conviction on drug and gun charges.

U.S. District Court Judge Theodore Chuang has sentenced James Emory Jones, Jr. to 126 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. He was convicted of possession with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of PCP and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

In April 2017, federal agents conducted a search warrant at his apartment and recovered a loaded .38 caliber revolver, a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol, and a shotgun. They also seized more than one kilogram of PCP, glass vials, cocaine, and $10,700 in cash.

Jones had previous convictions for offenses punishable by more than one year of imprisonment.