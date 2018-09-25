MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man faced up to 27 years in prison for a fatal car crash, but instead he’s been sentenced to just 10 days — with one day to be served on each of the next 10 anniversaries of the crash.

The Miami Herald reported Tuesday that a judge imposed the unusual sentence on 24-year-old Erick Betancourt, who pleaded guilty to three counts of vehicular homicide.

Betancourt was driving when his vehicle veered into the wrong lane on Miami’s Krome Avenue and crashed into another car in January 2014. Those killed were Betancourt’s sister and two men in the other car, including electronic music artist Anthony “DJ SonicC” Rodriguez.

Betancourt must also complete community service and other conditions.

Rodriguez’s mother called the sentence “ridiculous,” and said Betancourt should face “consequences.”

