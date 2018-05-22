RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — One of two defendants accused in the slaying of a woman on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The Rapid City Journal reports 32-year-old Fred Quiver was sentenced Monday. He pleaded guilty to being an accessory to second-degree murder in the killing of his childhood friend Emily Bluebird in January 2016.

Bluebird’s body was found on the reservation several weeks after her death following a search by volunteers. Authorities say she was strangled with an electronics cord and hit in the head with a hammer multiple times.

Quiver’s girlfriend at the time, 24-year-old Elizabeth Ann LeBeau, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Bluebird’s death. She faces up to life in prison.

___

Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com