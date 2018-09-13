DETROIT (AP) — A 24-year-old man has been sentenced to up to three decades in prison for wounding a 3-year-old girl in a Detroit gas station shooting.

WDIV-TV reports Exel Taylor was issued the 15 to 30 year sentence Thursday after pleading guilty to charges including assault with intent to commit murder.

Police say an argument between Taylor and another man spilled outside the gas station in April. They say Taylor grabbed a gun from a car and fired shots at a 28-year-old man who hid behind a vehicle in which the girl was a passenger. She was shot in the head.

Taylor told the court the shooting was an accident and that he didn’t know the girl was inside the vehicle. She was released from the hospital in May and is recovering.

Information from: WDIV-TV, http://www.clickondetroit.com