OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man has been sentenced in Omaha’s federal court to more than five years in prison for possessing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s office for Nebraska said Friday that 50-year-old Martin Hanson was sentenced to 5 1/2 years. There is no parole in the federal system. Hanson’s was the fourth sentencing for child pornography this week in Omaha’s federal court.

Officials say FBI agents searched Hanson’s home in August 2016 after suspecting him of seeking child porn on the internet. Prosecutors say Hanson was present for the search and told agents he had downloaded child porn using search terms targeting preteen children. Ten videos of child pornography were found on a computer in his home.