WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man accused of fatally shooting a former high school football star has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and weapons charges.

The Telegram & Gazette reports Emil Encarnacion was sentenced Monday to 18 to 23 years in prison after pleading guilty to the reduced charges in Worcester Superior Court.

Encarnacion had been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Samuel Castro.

Castro was killed in Worcester in May 2015. He was a former student athlete at North High School.

A motive wasn’t disclosed.

Encarnacion was among four people charged in connection with Castro’s death. One defendant pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon and was sentenced to time served. Another defendant pleaded guilty to a reduced manslaughter charge.

The fourth defendant is scheduled for trial in April.

