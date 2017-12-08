HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who was sentenced to 20 years in prison on murder charges in his sisters’ killings is seeking a new trial and a judge’s recusal.
The Kentucky New Era reports defense attorneys for 66-year-old Robert Jerry Rogers filed a motion Nov. 13 for a new trial, and another Wednesday to recuse Judge John Atkins. Rogers was found guilty but mentally ill in October for the 2016 stabbings.
Rogers’ attorney, Brandi Jones, filed the new trial motion, saying Atkins “decided the defendant’s guilty prior to the presentation of any evidence.” The recusal motion quotes state law on judges.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Lynn Pryor said in court Wednesday that she saw “no justifiable reason” for a new trial.
Atkins is expected to make a decision at a Dec. 20 hearing on both motions.
___
Information from: Kentucky New Era, http://www.kentuckynewera.com