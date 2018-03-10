ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Churchrock, New Mexico, man convicted of killing a fellow Navajo during a fight on the reservation has been sentenced to 10 years and seven months in prison for voluntary manslaughter.

The FBI says 35-year-old Randy Payton was sentenced Friday in federal court in Albuquerque.

Payton will be on supervised released for three years after completing his prison sentence.

Payton was arrested and charged for killing the other man on tribal land in McKinley County on Oct. 14, 2016.

Payton later pleaded guilty to killing the man by hitting and kicking him.

The case was investigated by the Gallup office of the FBI and the Navajo Nation Department of Public Safety.