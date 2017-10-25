ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man will serve between eight and 11 1/2 years in prison in the 2016 death of a man during a dispute over car ownership.

News outlets report a release from Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams says 23-year-old Louie Anthony Cochran Jr. was sentenced Oct. 23 to a total of between 98 to 139 months on charges of voluntary manslaughter and felony hit-and-run in the March 2016 incident that killed 38-year-old Richard Jared Peters.

The court judgment says Cochran was retrieving a friend’s car believed stolen when Peters and a friend who said he also owned the car ran toward it. The report says Peters slipped and was run over by Cochran, who did not stop. Peters died from blunt force injuries.

Cochran was initially charged with murder.