ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been sentenced for charges of voluntary manslaughter and felony hit-and-run in the 2016 death of a man.

Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams told news outlets that 23-year-old Louie Cochran was sentenced on Monday to a maximum of 106 months on a charge of voluntary manslaughter. He was also sentenced to 33 months for felony hit-and-run in the incident that killed Richard Peters.

In 2016, Cochran’s friend said his vehicle was stolen and asked Cochran to help him recover the vehicle. According to the court judgment, another man said he purchased the vehicle and had documents to prove it.

Peters slipped in front of the vehicle and was run over by Cochran. Cochran didn’t stop after hitting Peters.