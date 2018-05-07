MONONA, Iowa (AP) — A man has been sentenced to prison after being arrested during a failed attempt to rob a northeast Iowa bank by sending notes from a drive-up window.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 21-year-old Tyler Koehler, of Monona, was sentenced Monday to three years in federal prison after pleading guilty Nov. 16, 2017, to attempted bank robbery.
Koehler admitted trying to rob the Freedom Bank in Monona on June 9, 2017, by passing repeated notes via a drive-up window that threatened to “blow this place up” unless given cash.
A teller stalled Koehler until police arrived and arrested him.
