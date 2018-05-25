SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A man sentenced to 10 years in an Iowa prison has been charged in federal court with bank robbery.
The Sioux City Journal reports that 43-year-old Brendon Reed was charged Tuesday. It’s unclear whether he’s retained a lawyer for the new case.
Authorities say he robbed United Bank of Iowa in Moville of nearly $14,000 on March 30. He was apprehended later that day after crashing a stolen car during a chase by officers near Salix.
He pleaded guilty last month to theft.

Information from: Sioux City Journal, http://www.siouxcityjournal.com