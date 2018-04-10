BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to three months in jail and five years of probation, all suspended, after pleading guilty to giving a Montana State University student a powerful synthetic drug, leading to the student’s death.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that Illinois resident Daniel McGrail pleaded guilty to felony criminal distribution of dangerous drugs on Tuesday, acknowledging that he supplied 20-year-old Natalie Dietrich with the drug that killed her at a music venue in 2016.

The 22-year-old McGrail said he gave “a small amount” of U-47700, or “euphoria,” to a man who then gave it to Dietrich. She died of an overdose after ingesting the drug in a bathroom at the venue.

