BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A New Town man has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison for setting fire to an occupied residence.

Authorities say 24-year-old Charles Smith Sr. used gasoline to start the blaze last June 25 at a residence containing several people including children. No one was hurt, but the residence was damaged.

Smith told law officers that he and the owner of the residence had gotten into a fight a day earlier, and that he was drunk when he started the fire.

U.S. Attorney Chris Myers says Smith was recently sentenced to three years and eight months in prison for arson, to be followed by three years of supervised release.