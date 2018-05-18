WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A man who participated in the torture and killing of a Wichita man over a $185 meth deal has been sentenced to 73 years in prison.

KAKE-TV report s 57-year-old Willie Morris was sentenced Friday for first-degree murder and several other charges in the November 2016 death of 33-year-old Scottie Goodpaster Jr.

Morris was one of five people charged in Goodpaster’s death.

Goodpaster’s mutilated body was found in a Harvey County field. A court affidavit indicated Goodpaster was tortured and a woman was forced to watch.

The document indicates the violence stemmed from money lost in a methamphetamine deal.

The four other defendants remain in the Sedgwick County Jail.

