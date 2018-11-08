LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man convicted of raping a German tourist in Hollywood two years ago has been sentenced to 240 years to life in prison.
Twenty-nine-year-old Kenneth Mack was sentenced Thursday.
Prosecutors say Mack and another man lured the woman to an isolated rooftop by promising to show her the city lights. They say Mack knocked her to the ground and both men raped her.
DNA evidence led to the arrests of Mack and 25-year-old Otis Barway.
Mack was convicted of the rape and for the rape of another woman in 2016. He also was convicted of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon involving two other attacks the same year.
Barway was convicted of rape. He was sentenced in July to 9 ½ years in prison for rape.