MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 40 to 60 years in prison for using a chain saw to dismember another man whose body was found — minus the head and hands — in a national forest in Western Michigan.
Anthony Blamer of Fremont was found guilty in July of second-degree murder in the killing last year of D’Anthony Keenan. The 29-year-old Blamer was sentenced Tuesday.
Blamer testified that he shot 24-year-old Keenan as they sat in a vehicle at a car wash. Blamer apologized in court to Keenan’s family, but said his actions were in self-defense.
Muskegon County Circuit Court Judge William Marietti called the crime “diabolical.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Kavanaugh was involved in bar brawl at Yale
- Flake vows to vote 'no' if Supreme Court nominee lied VIEW
- Debunking 5 viral rumors about Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser
- Here are the 5 senators who will decide fate of Kavanaugh, Supreme Court VIEW
- New Zealand's 'digital strip searches': Give border agents your passwords or risk a $5,000 fine
Duck hunters found Keenan’s body Aug. 5, 2017, in the Manistee National Forest, about 90 miles (150 kilometers) northwest of Grand Rapids.