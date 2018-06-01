LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing two soldiers who were trying to help a woman being attacked in a South Carolina bar.
News outlets reported that 27-year-old Joseph Elijah Mills of Newberry County was sentenced Thursday in Lexington.
Forty-year-old Staff Sgt. Charles Allen Judge Jr. and Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Michael Prins died July 24, 2016, after they were shot while trying to help the woman.
Prosecutors said Mills went to the bar looking for his girlfriend and tackled the woman and hit and kicked her. Mills said the woman had stolen drugs.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- Scientists finally find the 240-million-year-old 'mother of all lizards'
- ABC and 'Roseanne': Many warning signs before racist tweet
- Ohio man sues after Customs takes life savings from his carry-on
- No stairway to basement heaven just yet for British singer
Bystanders pulled Mills off of the woman and he fired a gun in the air. Judge and Prins tried to disarm him when they were shot.