BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been sentenced to four years in prison for giving a woman the heroin and fentanyl that caused her overdose death.

The Connecticut Post reports that 27-year-old Perry DeShazo was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to drug distribution charges earlier this year. He was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term.

Police say a deceased 40-year-old woman was dropped off a Bridgeport Hospital in December 2016. An investigation found that she had died of an overdose after using drugs supplied by DeShazo.

Authorities say he has multiple previous convictions and was on probation when he gave the woman the drugs.

