IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A man convicted in a shooting on the Iowa City pedestrian mall that left one person dead and two others injured has been sentenced to 24 years in prison.
Television station KGAN reports that 24-year-old Lamar Wilson was sentenced Friday in Johnson County.
Wilson was found guilty in February of voluntary manslaughter, two counts of assault with the intent to inflict serious injury and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
Wilson didn’t deny he fired five bullets on the crowded pedestrian mall on Aug. 27. The shots killed 22-year-old Kaleek Jones and injured Xavier Hicks and D’Andre Hicks. But Wilson said he fired the shots in self-defense.
Another man, Donte Taylor, faces three weapons charges for his role in the shooting. He has a plea hearing scheduled for April 10.
___
Information from: KGAN-TV, http://cbs2iowa.com