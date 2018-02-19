RENO, Nev. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to eight to 20 years in state prison for his conviction in a September 2016 drunken-driving crash in Reno that killed two people.

Justin Freund was sentenced Friday in the fatal crash that occurred on Interstate 80.

Authorities say Freund drove his truck on the interstate’s shoulder and ended a car that was disabled.

Two people inside the car died as a result of the crash.

Investigators say Freund fled then fled the scene but was later arrested and found to be under the influence of alcohol.