RENO, Nev. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to eight to 20 years in state prison for his conviction in a September 2016 drunken-driving crash in Reno that killed two people.
Justin Freund was sentenced Friday in the fatal crash that occurred on Interstate 80.
Authorities say Freund drove his truck on the interstate’s shoulder and ended a car that was disabled.
Two people inside the car died as a result of the crash.
Most Read Stories
- With work permits in limbo, spouses of H-1B visa holders worry they’ll lose jobs
- King County Republican chair criticized after telling gun-control advocate 'Do not ever contact me again'
- Seattle police fatally shoot suspect near Ravenna Park
- Crashes involving 25 vehicles shut down snow-slicked I-90
- Man who accused Ed Murray of sexual abuse found dead in Auburn motel WATCH
Investigators say Freund fled then fled the scene but was later arrested and found to be under the influence of alcohol.