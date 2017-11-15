ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man has been sentenced to over 12 years in prison for dozens of child pornography charges.
The News-Enterprise reports that Hardin Circuit Judge Ken Howard told Eric Easley, “This is the most egregious violation of human decency that I have seen in 30 years.”
The 48-year-old Easley was formally sentenced Tuesday as a part of a plea agreement on 42 felony charges of possession and distribution of child pornography. Easley was one of 10 people in nine counties who were arrested as a result of an investigation.
Easley will be eligible for parole after serving 20 percent of his sentence or 2½ years. Upon release, he will be required to register as a lifetime sex offender.
Information from: The News-Enterprise, http://www.thenewsenterprise.com