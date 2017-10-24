PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been sentenced in Rhode Island for defrauding elderly relatives and family friends of nearly $450,000.
The U.S. attorney’s office in Rhode Island says 37-year-old Robert Oathout, of Hartford, Connecticut, was sentenced in federal court in Providence on Monday to more than five years in prison after pleading guilty to eight counts of wire fraud.
Court documents show Oathout told victims he needed to borrow the money to pay medical expenses before he received a $1 million settlement from a botched medical procedure performed on him. He said they would be repaid.
The FBI found that no such medical procedure was performed and Oathout wasn’t owed a settlement.
Oathout was ordered to pay restitution to the victims, who are between 67 and 87 years old.