EYNON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man who tried to strangle his wife after he woke up from a dream in which she was cheating on him has been sentenced to six to 12 years in prison.

WNEP-TV reports Conrad Rudalavage, of Eynon, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to aggravated assault in June.

Archibald police say Rudalavage had been drinking before he dreamed that his wife was unfaithful, then woke up and began punching and choking her before throwing her down on the driveway and threatening to kill her.

Police say Rudalavage then attacked his daughter, who escaped and asked neighbors for help.

