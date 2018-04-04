BOSTON (AP) — A Rhode Island man has been sentenced to over six years in prison by a Boston federal court judge for armed robbery.

Thirty-five-year-old Michael Dirocco was sentenced to 77 months behind bars on Wednesday after pleading guilty to one count of armed bank robbery in Nov. 2017.

He was arrested in Sept. 2016 in connection to the robbery of the Webster Bank in Seekonk, Massachusetts.

U.S. District Attorney Andrew Lelling says Dirocco and one other man took over $10,000 in cash from tellers while brandishing a semi-automatic handgun and then fled the scene. He was later detained after an extensive car chase that ended with his crashing into a tree. Dirocco has been in custody since his arrest.

An attorney for Dirocco could not be reached for comment.