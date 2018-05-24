TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka man involved in a fatal road rage incident has been sentenced to life in prison.

Shawnee County District Court Judge David Debenham on Thursday sentenced 23-year-old Andre Rhoiney Jr., for first-degree felony murder in the October 2016 road-rage shooting death of 28-year-old Michael Stadler He was sentenced to life plus 13 months.

Rhoiney was convicted in March after a mistrial was declared in an earlier trial.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports a co-defendant, Daniel Askew, previously testified that Rhoiney fired two shots at a van Stadler was in after people in the two vehicles had exchanged words and rude gestures. Askew said Rhoiney meant to scare the people in the other car.

Askew has been charged but has not gone to trial.

___

Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com