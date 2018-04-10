LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada man was sentenced to 32 years to life in prison for the car-to-car shooting that killed a woman and wounded her husband on Interstate 15 near the Las Vegas Strip.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports 31-Year-old Kenneth McDonald was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty in January to murder, attempted murder and discharging a firearm from within a vehicle.
Defense attorney Scott Coffee says McDonald was high on PCP when he started shooting a handgun.
Multiple bullets struck the couple’s car in October 2016 in what authorities described as a random shooting. The encounter killed 48-year-old Tracey Donahue and wounded 55-year-old Tom Donahue.
McDonald told the court that the shooting is “something I’ll regret for the rest of my life.”
Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com