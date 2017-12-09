ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — A former southwestern Wyoming police officer who pleaded no contest in the death of a 2-year-old boy has filed a motion to withdraw that plea.

The Rock Springs Rocket-Miner reports 35-year-old Jacob Rollen Anglesey filed the motion on Tuesday after entering the plea on a voluntary manslaughter charge in September.

Anglesey’s attorneys say Sweetwater County prosecutors withheld information in discovery for the case, claiming there’s evidence identifying the victim’s mother as an alternate suspect.

Prosecutors say the defense is mischaracterizing information and attacking the woman’s character.

Authorities say Konnor Allen died from a head injury while in the care of the Green River police officer in 2009. Anglesey told authorities the child fell.

The medical examiner’s report indicates the injury to the back of the head was not an accident.

