CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana man wants to suppress a statement he made nearly 40 years ago about his alleged involvement in a 1980 armed robbery that led to a police officer’s fatal shooting.

James Hill’s murder trial is set for May 21 in Hammond police officer Larry Pucalik’s November 1980 killing.

Prosecutors allege Hill and two defendants took part in a robbery at a Hammond hotel during which he or his accomplices fatally shot Pucalik as he worked a private security job.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Hill’s attorney argued in a Lake County courtroom Thursday that Hill’s March 1981 statement to police should be suppressed because there’s insufficient evidence his client was read and waived his Miranda rights.

Prosecutors argue Hill was read his rights before making the incriminating statements.

