PLAINFIELD, N.H. (AP) — A Plainfield man who was acquitted on charges he tried to get his ex-wife killed is trying to get about $21,000 police seized during the investigation.

Sixty-four-year-old Maurice Temple and his mother, 83-year-old Pauline Chase, were arrested in July after the supposed hit man went to police and agreed to secretly record phone and video conversations. Chase was found not competent to stand trial. Temple was acquitted last month on charges of criminal solicitation of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and attempt to commit murder.

Temple told the Valley News that being in jail for five months cost him his excavating and snow plow business. A judge last week denied his request for the money because it may have been his mother’s and he hasn’t been approved as her guardian.

___

Information from: Lebanon Valley News, http://www.vnews.com