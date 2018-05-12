FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — San Joaquin Valley authorities are trying to determine the identity of a body found in a canal in Fresno.
The Fresno Bee reports a man searching for recyclables in the canal instead snagged a human hand Friday night.
Police Lt. Jennifer Horsford says that led to discovery of a dead person stuck in the water.
Horsford says the body appeared to have been submerged for some time, making it difficult to determine if it was that of a man or woman.
___
Information from: The Fresno Bee, http://www.fresnobee.com