GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man says he is shutting down a backyard shooting range after a woman asked a county Board of Supervisors to pass an ordinance, outlawing such gunfire in a platted subdivision.

The Sun Herald reported Wednesday that Christopher Mullett has been firing at targets in his backyard for about a year in the Twin Lakes subdivision near Gulfport. But now the Harrison County man says he wants neighbors to know if they hear more gunfire, it won’t be coming from his backyard.

Jessica Akers who lives nearby came to the county Board of Supervisors on Monday asking them to pass the ordinance. Currently, her only option is to file a complaint for disturbing the peace.

Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com