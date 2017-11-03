SODUS, N.Y. (AP) — A western New York nursing home is under investigation after a man reported finding his father dead in bed.
Dave Tuper tells WHEC-TV in Rochester that his 80-year-old father Wayne suffered from dementia and his family decided in September to take him to the Sodus Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wayne County.
The son says he went to visit his father two weeks after dropping him off at the nursing home and found him dead in his bed. Dave Tuper says he alerted the nursing staff and was told that they already knew he had passed away but hadn’t notified his family.
The son filed a complaint with the state Department of Health, which has launched an investigation.
Most Read Stories
- Can Seattle rezone away the racial divide in housing?
- Seven Mariners headed for free agency following the World Series
- Republican tax plan would hit Seattle, Eastside homebuyers dealing with pricey market
- 2 killed, 1 injured in Belltown shooting
- Funko stock plunges in IPO market’s worst first-day trading this year
The father’s death certificate says he died from cardiac arrest.
The nursing home’s administrator and owners aren’t commenting.
___
Information from: WHEC-TV, http://www.10nbc.com