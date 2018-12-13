CLEAR CREEK, W.Va. (AP) — The father of a woman found alive after spending days in an underground coal mine in West Virginia says his daughter went into the mine in search of copper.

Randall Williams told CBS News that people in the region do “whatever they can do to make money if they ain’t got a job.” It’s not uncommon for people in the area to enter abandoned mines in search of copper to sell.

His daughter, Kayla Williams, and two others, Erica Treadway and Cody Beverly, were found Wednesday inside Elk Run Coal’s Rock House Powellton mine near Clear Creek. TV news video later showed them emerging from an ambulance and walking into a hospital escorted by law officers and rescue workers. They had been reported missing Saturday.

The mine was described as nonoperational.