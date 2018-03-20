CLEVELAND (AP) — A man who is suing Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman and several others over an alleged 2016 New Year’s Eve assault now says Coleman led the group in the attack.
Cleveland.com reports Adam Sapp testified Tuesday Coleman led the group of men that beat him in the football player’s downtown apartment building. His testimony came during the trial of Corey Coleman’s brother, Jonathan, who is charged with assault.
Sapp previously said he didn’t remember the moments leading up to the alleged assault.
Corey Coleman denied involvement in the altercation, and prosecutors declined to press charges. His lawyer says he is not surprised that Sapp remembered new details with the lawsuit pending.
Court documents show Sapp is seeking $25,000 for medical costs along with punitive damages.
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com