ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Two sisters have been charged with assaulting a South Carolina man with a machete.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell tells local media Tuesday that 23-year-old Briana Daniels and 25-year-old Ebony Daniels face charges including first-degree assault and battery and first-degree burglary.

Deputies say they were called March 9 to a home, where they found a 61-year-old man bleeding from his arm. The man told investigators two women had come into his home, demanded personal papers from him and began to rummage through his car.

The man told authorities he went to get a machete to try to make them leave, but that one of the women took the machete and sliced his arm.

It wasn’t known if the sisters had attorneys.