HAGERMAN, Idaho (AP) — A man was pulled from his burning pick-up truck by a sheriff’s deputy and a passer-by in southern Idaho.

The man, who has not been identified, was driving an older model truck on U.S. 30 south of Hagerman when it went over a 10-foot embankment on Friday.

The News-Times reports that the doors were jammed shut but the windows were open.

The vehicle and a nearby tree were on fire.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Kelby Cornett and a witness pulled the man out.

He was taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.

