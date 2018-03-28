DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (AP) — A man ruled incompetent for trial in northeast Nebraska is appealing the judge’s order.

The Sioux City (Iowa) Journal reports the attorney for Andres Surber filed a notice of appeal Friday in Dakota County District Court. Last April Judge Paul Vaughan found Surber not mentally competent to stand trial, and earlier this month the judge granted a prosecutors’ request to force Surber to take anti-psychotic medication.

Surber has pleaded not guilty to murder and related charges for the November 2016 slaying of 41-year-old Kraig Kubik at Kubik’s home in Emerson. Another man charged, Brayan Galvan-Hernandez, has been sentenced to 50 to 60 years in prison.

Surber’s attorney Todd Lancaster has refused to say what assertions Surber is making in his appeal.

___

Information from: Sioux City Journal, http://www.siouxcityjournal.com