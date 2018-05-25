ELKADER, Iowa (AP) — A trial has been scheduled for a northeast Iowa man found competent to help his lawyers defend him against two counts of vehicular homicide while under the influence.
Court records say 21-year-old Kory Doeppke was ruled competent Tuesday after being assessed at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville. A judge set a trial starting date of July 18.
Court records show the Elkader resident has pleaded not guilty.
Authorities say Doeppke was driving west when he didn’t halt at a stop sign near Edgewood on Feb. 16 and collided with a northbound pickup. The two fatally injured boys were in the back seat of Doeppke’s car. Officials identified them as Brady Edwards and Izaiah Drinkwater.
The pickup driver wasn’t injured.