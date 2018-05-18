CARY, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man who once lived in North Carolina has been returned to the state from Florida in connection with sex offenses involving a teenager in 2005.

Local news outlets report police in Cary say they took out arrest warrants in March 2005 charging Eleuterro Marcos Gome Ortiz, who is now 42. The child in the case was under 13, a condition for a charge of first-degree sex offense with a child.

A second arrest warrant says Ramirez-Ortiz took indecent liberties with the child.

Capt. Randall Rhyne wouldn’t say if the victim was a boy or a girl.

Ortiz, who was living under a different name in Apopka, Florida, was booked into the Wake County jail Thursday on a $500,000 bond. It’s not known if he has an attorney.