UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A man has been re-sentenced to life in prison without parole after prosecutors decided not to pursue the death penalty in the murder of a hitchhiker in western Pennsylvania 3½ decades ago.
The (Uniontown) Herald-Standard reports that 61-year-old Scott Blystone of Fairchance was also sentenced Tuesday to an additional 10 to 20 years on a robbery conviction.
Blystone was originally sentenced to death in the 1983 murder of 24-year-old Dalton Smithburger. Fayette County prosecutors said he picked up the victim, demanded money for gas, then robbed him of $13 and shot him six times in the back of the head.
A federal appeals court ordered a new sentencing hearing, saying the defense should have called mental health specialists who might have persuaded jurors to sentence him to life.
Most Read Stories
- Woman tells police Steve Wynn raped her in 1970s, AP says
- Liberals outnumber conservatives for first time in Washington state, Gallup poll shows | FYI Guy
- How ‘Hitler’s car’ ended up parked in Medina
- Seattle-area home market was nation’s hottest for 2017 — and cheaper areas from Bellingham to Spokane weren’t far behind
- Washington state lawmakers make speedy move to shield their records from the public
___
Information from: Herald-Standard, http://www.heraldstandard.com/