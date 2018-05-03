ALLEGAN, Mich. (AP) — A sheriff’s dive team pulled a man who had been yelling for help from about four feet (1.21 meters) of water in a southwestern Michigan lake.

The Allegan County sheriff’s office says a nearby resident heard the man about 3 a.m. Thursday on Dumont Lake, but couldn’t see him due to heavy rain.

Members of the dive and rescue team eventually found the man sitting in the lake.

The sheriff’s office says he went fishing about 4 p.m. Wednesday and tried to swim to a boat launch after his canoe overturned. The man was able to make it to a shallow area where he could keep his head above water.

He was taken to a hospital to be treated for hypothermia.

Dumont Lake is southwest of Grand Rapids.